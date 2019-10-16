Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWB7 ISIN: FR0010417345 Ticker-Symbol: DBV 
Tradegate
15.10.19
20:09 Uhr
13,780 Euro
+0,870
+6,74 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,220
14,400
14:12
14,280
14,350
14:12
16.10.2019 | 12:41
(90 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
10/15/201947,028,510

Total gross of voting rights: 47,028,510



Total net* of voting rights: 46,990,233

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • 101519 VA (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aed7b787-0704-40b0-9cd3-8eed516d08dc)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)