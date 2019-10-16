

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has given the name 'EVALI' for lung injuries caused by the use of e-cigarette, or vaping products. EVALI stands for 'e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury'.



In its latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the agency said that as of October 8, 26 deaths have been reported from 21 states due to EVALI. Further, 1,299 cases of lung injury have been reported from 49 states, the District of Columbia, and one U.S. territory. Of these cases, majority were using THC-containing products.



In its update for the health care providers of patients with EVALI, the CDC urged that an increased understanding of treatment considerations could reduce morbidity and mortality associated with this injury.



CDC has issued a framework for health care providers in their initial assessment, evaluation, management, and follow-up of persons with symptoms of EVALI.



CDC, the Food and Drug Administration, various health departments, and other clinical and public health partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of EVALI in the United States.



A recent study by the NYU School of Medicine found that exposure to the smoke of e-cigarette with nicotine caused lung cancer in mice. E-cigarettes were introduced as safe alternatives to tobacco smoking.



