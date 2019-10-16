The Better Ethics and Consumer Outcomes Network (BEACON) Partners With Crownpeak to Introduce 'Trust and Consent Framework' Championing Consumer Data Rights

The partnership will bring custom privacy solutions to enterprise companies, ensuring compliance as it applies to consumer data collection following GDPR and CCPA regulations, while also improving the consumer experience

OMAHA, Nebraska, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Ethics and Consumer Outcomes Network (BEACON) announced today a timely new partnership with Crownpeak, a global leader in privacy and digital governance management, introducing its "Trust and Consent Framework by BEACON." This new data privacy compliance solution was custom-built for enterprise companies to ensure both brand integrity and consumer accessibility by redefining the way consumers experience end-user legal agreements (EULAs), including both Privacy Policies and Terms of Service Agreements (ToS).

"We see this partnership as an incredible opportunity to rethink the way consumers engage with legal agreements across the internet and believe the work we've produced with Crownpeak has the opportunity to become a new industry standard, globally," said Joe Toscano, BEACON founder and CVO. "It's our goal to spark a larger conversation within the industry about what is broken within the current consent-giving system, while also providing a platform to discuss ways to improve it."

The partnership with BEACON will extend and improve the external-facing consumer experience of consent-giving within Crownpeak's Digital Experience Management (DXM) and Universal Consent Platforms. In addition, BEACON will work with Crownpeak to extend its business practices horizontally, into ToS and all other forms of EULAs, and will also become Crownpeak's premier partner for production efforts on this initiative, which make custom systems for companies that go beyond check-box compliance and redefine the global standard for consent-giving best practices.

"What we're seeing in the market today isn't just a sharp increase in data privacy laws like CCPA and GDPR; it's a sharp decrease in consumer trust," said Darren Guarnaccia, Chief Product Officer at Crownpeak. "Joe and his team have built a solution that marries customer experience with privacy and customer trust and we're excited to partner with them to bring the Trust and Consent Framework by BEACON to market."

About Crownpeak

Crownpeak, the only true cloud-native digital experience platform, offers a suite of powerful tools that deliver the industry's fastest time-to-market across web content management, optimization, governance, and privacy UX. Crownpeak helps brands quickly create and deliver digital experiences that build trust and maximize customer lifetime value. On top of its powerful CMS, Crownpeak includes built-in personalization and testing tools, on-site tag and performance monitoring, and content governance. As the leader in customizable privacy experiences compliant with global privacy regulations - such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) - Crownpeak provides the world's only API-based consent-as-a-service system, able to optimize progressive consent across all devices and channels. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers - including Toyota, Healthgrades, and Unilever - rely on Crownpeak to deliver privacy-first and high-quality digital experiences with a quicker time to market. For more information, please visit www.crownpeak.com.

About The Better Ethics and Consumer Outcomes Network (BEACON)

The Better Ethics and Consumer Outcomes Network (BEACON) is a social innovation organization on a mission to create a better future, through technology. Founded in 2017, BEACON seeks to aid consumer safety in the digital world and to help businesses regain and maintain trust - a currency more valuable than any other.

BEACON does this by improving technical literacy within the general population and enabling technologists to create products that both increase revenue and positive social impact. For more information, please visit https://www.beacontrustnetwork.com and sign up for our newsletter here.

