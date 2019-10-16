NEO INDUSTRIAL OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 October 2019 at 2 PM

Profit warning: Neo Industrial Plc lowers its operating result guidance for 2019

Neo Industrial Plc changes its guidance for 2019. The company lowers its estimate for 2019 operating result as a result of the development of turnover. Managing Director Jukka Poutanen: "We are not able to reach the gap born".

The new guidance is: " For the financial year 2019, Neo Industrial's operating result without items affecting comparability is expected to decrease from the year 2018."

The earlier guidance was: " For the financial year 2019, Neo Industrial's operating result without items affecting comparability is expected to increase from the year 2018."

Neo Industrial Plc will publish its business report for the period of 1 January - 30 September 2019 on Tuesday 22 October 2019.

Hyvinkää, 16 October, 2019

Neo Industrial Plc

Jukka Poutanen

Managing Director

Further information:

Jukka Poutanen, Managing Director, tel. +35840 833 9007

Markku E. Rentto, Chairman of the Board, tel. +35840 500 1858

www.neoindustrial.fi

Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.