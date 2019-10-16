

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $5.27 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $6.70 billion, or $0.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $22.81 billion from $22.72 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $5.27 Bln. vs. $6.70 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $22.81 Bln vs. $22.72 Bln last year.



