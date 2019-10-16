

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged up slightly on Wednesday as growth worries resurfaced and investor confidence about the chances of the EU and U.K. reaching a Brexit deal faded.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,482.18 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were 0.15 percent higher at $1,485.55 per ounce.



The IMF has cut its forecast for growth in both 2019 and 2020, reflecting increased pessimism about the global economy.



'With central banks having to spend limited ammunition to offset policy mistakes, they may have little left when the economy is in a tougher spot,' Gita Gopinath, the IMF's economic counsellor, said in the half-yearly World Economic Outlook foreword.



Meanwhile, Brexit talks are at an impasse as EU and U.K. officials resume Brexit talks later today ahead of a summit of EU leaders on Thursday.



'The fate of Brexit negotiations depend on London moving with technical negotiations having now reached an impasse,' Bloomberg reported today, citing sources familiar with talks.



The report claims that the negotiations could collapse amid Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) pushback to the proposed deal.



Across the Atlantic, the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill sought by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong that aims to defend civil rights in the semi-autonomous territory.



China expressed 'strong indignation' over the passing of the act and said it would take strong measures to counter the proposed Hong Kong bill.



The act will now move to a similar vote in the Senate before it can become law.



