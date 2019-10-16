Designing Digitally, Inc. Selected as a Top 10 eLearning Development Company For 2019 by Elearning Industry for the Seventh Year in a Row

FRANKLIN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Designing Digitally, Inc., a full-service custom eLearning training consulting and development company for some of the largest companies across the globe, was selected by Elearning Industry as a Top 10 eLearning Development Company for 2019. This is the 3rd award that the team has received from the Elearning Industry in 2019 as they were recognized for successes in Microlearning and Gamification earlier in the year.

Elearning Industry continuously reviews the learning and development market to locate the companies that truly make an impact on the eLearning landscape. Elearning Industry chose the companies for the Top 10 eLearning Development Companies for 2019 "not only by financial success but by something deeper: customer trust and loyalty. These 10 businesses have a strong, purpose-driven company culture, truly take care of their customers, and provide superb eLearning products and services." The following 8 criteria were used to determine ranking:

eLearning Content Development Quality

eLearning Expertise

eLearning Industry Innovation

Customer Reviews

eLearning Company's Economic Growth Potential

Customer Retention

Employee Turnover

Company's Social Responsibility

This is the seventh year in a row Designing Digitally, Inc. has made this prestigious list. Andrew Hughes, President of Designing Digitally, stated "Speaking for the entire Designing Digitally, Inc. team, we are so pleased to continuously receive recognition for our ability to impact learning experiences and create positive changes in the workplace through eLearning. By utilizing technology in training solutions and catering to the unique needs of today's learners, we have been able to support employees and companies all around the world. It is extremely rewarding to know we are making a difference in the learning community and are able to help corporate establishments succeed."

About Designing Digitally, Inc.:

With over a decade of experience, Designing Digitally, Inc. has created a wide range of custom eLearning learning solutions that incorporate entertainment and fun. Each custom learning solution promotes intrinsic and extrinsic rewards that are paired with strong game mechanics and learner incentives to increase knowledge retention. With traditional eLearning, Serious Games, Training Simulations, and Mobile Learning options, content is tailored to all brand requirements while allowing employees to learn in a creative way that produces the desired results and behavior changes.

