Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Oct-2019 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.9073 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8874340 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 23606 EQS News ID: 891073 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 16, 2019 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)