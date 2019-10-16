Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Oct-2019 / 13:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.6861 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1170100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 23608 EQS News ID: 891079 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2019 07:17 ET (11:17 GMT)