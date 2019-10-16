

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $960 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $563 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $1.51 billion or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $8.08 billion from $7.66 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.51 Bln. vs. $1.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q3): $8.08 Bln vs. $7.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.94 to $0.96 Full year EPS guidance: $3.23 to $3.25



