NOTICE 16 OCTOBER 2019 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: RELAIS GROUP OYJ At the request of Relais Group Oyj, Relais Group Oyj's shares will be traded on First North Growth Market as from October 17, 2019. Short name: RELAIS Number of shares: 16 213 800 ISIN code: FI4000391487 Order book ID: 181961 ADT Value in EUR: 400 000 Company Identity Number: 2566730-3 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 3000 Consumer goods Super sector: 3300 Automobiles & Parts This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Evli Bank Plc. For further information, please call Evli Bank Plc on +358 40 579 6210. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ******************************************** TIEDOTE 16.10.2019 OSAKKEET UUSI OSAKE KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI: RELAIS GROUP OYJ Relais Group Oyj:n pyynnöstä Relais Group Oyj:n osakkeet ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena First North Growth Market -markkinapaikalla alkaen 17.10.2019. Kaupankäyntitunnus: RELAIS Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 16 213 800 ISIN-koodi: FI4000391487 Order book ID: 181961 ADT-arvo: 400 000 Y-tunnus: 2566730-3 Segmentti: First North Finland/110 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table Markkinapaikka: FSME ICB-Toimialaluokitus Toimiala: 3000 Kulutustavarat Ylätoimialaluokka: 3300 Autoteollisuus ja -tarvikkeet Tämä tieto lähetetään Hyväksytyn Neuvonantajan, Evli Pankki Oyj:n pyynnöstä. Lisätietoja: Evli Pankki Oyj puh. +358 40 579 6210. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260