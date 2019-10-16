PAO Severstal (SVST) Notice of Q3 2019 financial results 16-Oct-2019 / 14:35 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of Q3 2019 financial results PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, will report its Q3 2019 financial results on 18 October 2019 at 7.00 am (London), 09.00 am (Moscow). A conference call on Q3 2019 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 18 October 2019 at 10.00 (London)/ 12.00 (Moscow). Conference ID: 9531031 International Dial: +44 (0) 330 336 9125 Russian Dial: +7 495 213 1767 (Local access) 8 800 500 9283 (Toll free) The call will be recorded and there will be a replay facility available for 7 days as follows: Replay Passcode: 9531031 International Dial: +44 (0) 207 660 0134 (Local access) Russian Dial: 810 800 2702 1012 (Toll free) Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports [1] For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $8,580 million and EBITDA of $3,142 million in 2018. Severstal's crude steel production in 2018 reached 12.0 million tonnes. www.severstal.com ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: NOR TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 23626 EQS News ID: 891123 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6343ae38b12f4bbacd73633a3074c71d&application_id=891123&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

