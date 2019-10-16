Cubic Transportation Systems' Head of ITS David Powell to discuss how collaboration can lead to customer satisfaction

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that David Powell, head of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) for its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will be presenting on the importance of collaboration within the ITS industry at ITS (UK) Summit, taking place October 17 at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry, U.K. The ITS (UK) Summit focuses on policy, implementation and funding for the ITS sector. The event facilitates debates and discussions for ITS professionals involved in the planning, managing and delivery of highways on the network as well as those responsible for planning and managing ITS delivery.

"We believe technology plays a big role in solving transportation related problems in today's cities, however we also know that transforming cities into truly smart urban spaces is not merely a question of adopting the newest technologies," said Powell. "It is imperative to organize strong collaborations between government, agencies and stakeholders as well as bring people, technology and data together in order to create more livable urban areas."

Powell will present on the following topic:

Collaboration in the industry

October 17 at 3:15 to 3:30 p.m. (local time)

Powell will present on the changes in how customers engage with service providers impacting transport; how the end to end journey influences customer satisfaction; and how collaboration from all stakeholders on the consumer's journey is key to customer satisfaction. Powell will also provide examples of effective collaboration in other industries and how the ITS sector can learn from these case studies.

Powell manages Cubic's ITS business in Europe, where he is responsible for the delivery and operations of contracts across the urban mobility, traffic management technology and roads safety markets. Using his passion for developing high-performing teams and culture, Powell aims to bring collaboration and innovation to the forefront of the future of mobility.

Cubic is a proud sponsor of ITS (UK) Summit, follow @CubicTS on Twitter and join the social media conversation using ITSSummit19.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

