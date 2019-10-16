Contentful's rapid global expansion as the leader in the Headless CMS industry prompts hiring new VPs for customer success, product and partnerships

Contentful, the leading enterprise headless CMS provider, today announced the hiring of three senior executives who will join the senior management team and lead their respective departments. The new leadership supports Contentful's rapid global business expansion, which is driven by sustained growth with enterprise revenue doubling year over year, and a total of $78.3 million in venture capital, led by Sapphire Ventures. As a result, Contentful is significantly hiring and recently executed leases to double capacity in both the San Francisco and Berlin offices.

Saood Shah joins Contentful as Vice President of Customer Success; he was formerly VP of Professional Services at Gainsight and InsideSales.com. Contentful's customer success offering the only truly global offering in the headless CMS industry has long distinguished Contentful as the industry leader, guiding customers such as Bang Olufsen and Aldo to success in ecommerce, enabling Telus's support portal, and helping leading European broadcaster ARD manage content across dozens of channels and hundreds of digital products.

Kevin Zellmer joins Contentful as Vice President of Partnerships; he previously was VP of Global Partners at Hootsuite and Qubit. He leads development and strategy of Contentful's technology and solutions partnerships the broadest ecosystem in the headless CMS industry which includes leading global agencies AKQA, Huge and R/GA. Technology partners include Optimizely, which launched a recent integration with Contentful, and AWS, with which Contentful is the only headless CMS to achieve Digital Customer Experience Competency status.

Benjamin Keyser joins Contentful as Vice President of Product; he was formerly Director of Product for Zendesk and Intercom, as well as Head of Platform and Apps at Canonical. He will lead Contentful's Berlin-based product management team developing market-leading content infrastructure that unifies and structures content in a single platform. The team focuses on enterprise-grade features that accelerate and scale the development of digital experiences for global brands.

"We're excited to have Saood, Kevin and Ben on our team to help our customers achieve our shared vision for modernizing content management," said Sascha Konietzke, co-founder and CEO of Contentful. "Enterprises are under enormous pressure to create great digital experiences that help customers buy, learn and enjoy their products, but their legacy CMSes can't keep up with demands for rapid, agile development. Our growth is a market validation of a need for a new way to manage content, flexibly to serve many digital channels, and at scale for the enterprise."

Saood, Kevin and Ben join Contentful's five longtime leaders and two additional senior executives who joined earlier this year: Vanessa MacIlwaine, VP of People; and Jeff Glasson, VP of Engineering. Their past experience includes senior management roles at Apple, VMware, Cloudera, Getaround and Fastly.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the market leader in headless CMS, helping to replace the old approach to content management," said Saood Shah, VP of Customer Success. "When a product provides a vastly better solution with much shorter time to value, that's where the magic happens. Prepackaged CMSes are costly, difficult to implement and time-consuming to customize, but Contentful makes it easy to try content infrastructure through proof-of-concept and pilot-in-parallel implementations."

About Contentful

Contentful, the leading enterprise headless CMS provider, offers content infrastructure that enables enterprises to deliver digital products and experiences at greater speed and scale than with a traditional CMS. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, delivers it via APIs to any digital platform, and makes content immediately editable in an intuitive web app. Companies such as Spotify, Urban Outfitters, Red Bull, Jack in the Box, The British Museum, Xoom, Lenovo, Brandless and many others rely on Contentful to author, manage and deliver digital content to any channel or platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/

