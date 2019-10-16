

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has announced a funding of more than $122 million to support Michigan's public safety efforts.



The Department of Justice said that the funds will help law enforcement agencies and community organizations in the state fight gun, gang, drug and sexual violence, and bring criminals to justice.



'The fight against crime is a never-ending one, and it is our front-line law enforcement officers who lead that fight, working around the clock to take criminals off the street while partnering with service providers to reduce and prevent crime, serve victims and at-risk youth, and combat domestic violence and sexual assault,' said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs.



The funds will be utilized to hire and train law enforcement officers and to support state, local and tribal law enforcement activities.



Using this special fund, the state government will help agencies purchase body-worn cameras, investigate child exploitation cases, address domestic and sexual violence, improve criminal history records and administer victim service programs.



The funding will also help jurisdictions prevent school violence, provide inmate re-entry services, apply DNA technology to solving crimes and combat opioid and other drug abuse.



'The grants announced today will give Michigan sheriffs and city police departments more resources to keep Michigan safe, and we hope these funds will offset some of the recent state budget cuts in Lansing,' said Matthew Schneider, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.



These grants will also provide community service organizations tools to help crime victims, keep the schools safe, and protect elders in the state from abuse, according to him.



Though Michigan has some of the most dangerous cities in the United States, overall crime rate has been on the decline recently. There is a significant fall in the number of prisoners in the state.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX