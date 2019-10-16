Deinove released its H119 results on 26 September 2019. The company reported progress with most of its projects in the pipeline, which is well diversified across a number of different programmes and technologies. We believe the antibiotic asset DNV3837 is the most valuable, as it is a pure drug development programme. Deinove has been preparing for the Phase II efficacy trial in C. diff infections and the first patient should be recruited in the coming weeks. The company also reported multiple developments in its bioactives portfolio. The first two commercialised products (Phyt-N-Resist and Hebelys) are expected to start generating sales this year. We have slightly increased our valuation of Deinove to €72m or €4.2/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...