GAEL Fund Services (Pty) Ltd Selects PFS-PAXUS

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Fund Systems, the provider of award-winning global fund administration software, is pleased to announce that GAEL Fund Services (Pty) Ltd ("GAEL"), a newly established alternative fund administration service provider based in Cape Town, South Africa, has selected the PFS-PAXUS fund administration system for its fund administration business operations.

GAEL is focussed on providing superior client focused solutions on a fund specific basis by partnering with key clients in the alternative asset industry and will utilise PFS-PAXUS to provide clients with a complete back-office fund accounting, portfolio valuation, fund pricing and transfer agency administrative solution, on a single, fully integrated system.

Pacific Fund Systems is a leading provider of fund administration software via its award winning PFS-PAXUS application; a specialist fund accounting and administration system that is the product of choice for administrators of both traditional and alternative funds, including hedge funds, private equity and real estate, and many other collective investment vehicle structures spanning all asset classes across the globe.

Pacific Fund Systems services a continually expanding international client base with more than US$600bn of assets managed globally on PFS-PAXUS.

www.pacificfundsystems.com