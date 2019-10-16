Latest generation appliance more than halves latency, while providing access to US equity markets on a single device

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, announced today the availability of its latest ultra-low latency Ticker Plant Appliance for US Equities. In partnership with Enyx, a leading developer and provider of ultra-low latency technologies and solutions for the financial industry, Vela has integrated Enyx's nxFeed FPGA card into the appliance to provide a step change in capacity and performance on the smallest of footprints.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005158/en/

Vela's latest FPGA-enabled Ticker Plant Appliance leverages a hybrid model with Enyx nxFeed handling the decoding, line arbitration, filtering, and full order management book building in its FPGA card and Vela providing the normalization and distribution via its flagship SMDS feed-handler API. This unique blend delivers maximum capacity on a minimal footprint that is built on the latest generation commodity hardware. The result is a single 2u device processing the full set of US Equity Markets with over 50% reduction in latency against an equivalent software only solution, that uses multicast to distribute to an unlimited number of downstream devices. For additional latency reductions, the service can be run in-process with the client's application, providing sub-10 microsecond latency at the 99.9999percentile.

Vela's Ticker Plant Appliances are fully-managed devices and this latest offering allows clients to capitalize on the benefits of FPGA technology at scale, without any of the operational overheads of managing a separate or niche technology stack. Delivered through the same API as Vela's existing set of global feed handlers, existing clients can realize the performance and cost benefits rapidly and continue to access over 250 markets supported by Vela's feed handling software.

Jen Nayar, CEO at Vela, commented, "We don't believe clients should have to compromise on performance to achieve scale, and our latest generation FPGA-enabled ticker plant delivers both, while also ensuring our clients are able to continue to streamline their operations and reduce total cost of ownership." She continued, "Since we're leveraging the smallest possible technology footprint, some of these markets for example, all the major US equities can be configured on a single appliance. We're excited about this new offering and look forward to continue delivering cost-effective and innovative electronic trading and market data solutions to the global marketplace."

Laurent de Barry, Founder Managing Director, Trading Solutions at Enyx, said, "Integrating the nxFeed market data feed handler into Vela's SMDS product delivers the ultra-low latency performance of an FPGA-powered solution without disrupting the client's operations." Adding, "Our trading solutions -- from market data distribution to order execution -- run on FPGA PCIe cards that can virtually be deployed in any server. This gives Vela the opportunity to design and deploy flexible solutions to further improve performance for their clients while reducing footprint."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

Visit us at www.tradevela.com. Follow us on Twitter @TradeVela.

About Enyx

Enyx is a leading developer and provider of ultra-low latency FPGA-enabled technologies and solutions for the financial, telecommunications, and high performance computing industries.

Focused on delivering higher performance with a lower datacenter footprint, Enyx provides off-the-shelf, end-to-end solutions for the finance industry. The Enyx stack includes ultra-low latency market data normalization and distribution, order execution and in-hardware algo acceleration. Additionally, the Enyx product range features wireless network solutions and pre-built hardware IP blocks compatible with a range of FPGA platforms.

With a passion for customer service and transparency, Enyx designs products made to deliver the next generation of technology, while maintaining accessibility and flexibility. Among our clients are financial service providers, exchanges, market data vendors, investment banks, brokers and investment funds.

Enyx offers global support to our clients worldwide with offices located in Paris, New York, Chicago and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.enyx.com, follow us on Twitter @EnyxFpga or visit our LinkedIn page.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005158/en/

Contacts:

Melanie Budden

The Realization Group for Vela

Email: melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com

Tel: +44 7974 937970

Jacqueline Genow

VP Marketing Communications

Enyx

Email: jackie.genow@enyx.com

Tel: +1 646 513 2924