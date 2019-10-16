Joseph Rizzuto Scholarship: Joseph Rizzuto Staten Island Scholarship Announces Extension to Deadline

Due to high levels of interest, the Joseph Rizzuto Staten Island Scholarship has been extended to ensure that deserving students are provided with the financial assistance they need

STATEN ISLAND, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Due to the high volume of applications, Joseph Rizzuto is proud to announce an extension to the 2019 edition of his scholarship program, the Joseph Rizzuto Staten Island Scholarship. The scholarship will now be accepting submissions until November 15, 2019. The scholarship is now also open to Italian-American students who have been accepted to accredited colleges and universities for the 2020-2021 school year, or those currently enrolled in higher education for the current school year.

"I was overwhelmed by the response that we've received for the scholarship," says Joseph Rizzuto. "With the amount of interest that there is, I wanted to ensure that everyone has a chance to apply."

To apply for the scholarship, candidates must:

Provide proof of enrollment at an accredited post-secondary institution, and

Submit a 500-word essay answering the question: "How has your Italian-American heritage shaped your career goals and what you would like to do once you graduate?".

The Joseph Rizzuto Scholarship will award one scholarship worth $3000 and two additional scholarships worth $1000.

For more information and to apply to the Joseph Rizzuto Scholarship, visit: https://www.josephrizzutoscholarship.com/.

About Joseph Rizzuto:

Joseph Rizzuto of Staten Island, New York, is an entrepreneur with investments focusing on commercial transportation and management, real estate, commercial property, and several additional investments. Over the years, Joseph has learned a lot about property values, depreciation, commercial lending and real estate investing for long-term investment goals and residual income which has led him to the creation of his company Joseph Rizzuto Properties. Joseph Rizzuto Properties holds multiple partnerships and investments in other industries, including hospitality and commercial transportation within the Staten Island area.

