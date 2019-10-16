Technavio has been monitoring the global milk protein concentrates market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 274 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005470/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global milk protein concentrates market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 114-page research report with TOC on "Milk Protein Concentrates Market Analysis Report by Application (dairy products, nutritional products, and others), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the growth in infant formula market. In addition, the increase in the global health-conscious population is anticipated to further boost the growth of the milk protein concentrates market.

Milk protein concentrates, in their natural form, contain high levels of encapsulated bioavailable calcium. As a result, manufacturers of infant formula are extensively using milk protein concentrates in the production of infant formula products. The sales of infant formula are increasing due to several factors such as growing awareness about nutritional benefits of infant formula among parents, rising birth rates, and growing number of working women. The presence of milk concentrates in infant formula help in the healthy development of babies by meeting their nutritional needs. Thus, growing infant formula market is expected to drive the milk protein concentrates market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for FREE.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Milk Protein Concentrates Market Companies:

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group is headquartered in New Zealand and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as ingredients, consumer and food service, and China farms. The company offers milk protein concentrates under the brand name NZMP.

FrieslandCampina DM

FrieslandCampina DM is headquartered in Netherlands and manufactures and offers products through business units: FrieslandCampina consumer dairy and FrieslandCampina specialised nutrition. The company offers milk protein concentrates under the brand name Refit MPC 80.

Glanbia plc

Glanbia plc is headquartered in Ireland and has business operations under two segments, namely Glanbia performance nutrition and Glanbia nutritionals. The company offers milk protein concentrates under the brand name Glanbia.

Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is headquartered in the US and offers products through products segment such as dairy products. The company offers milk protein concentrates under the brand name IDAPRO.

LAÏTA

LAÏTA is headquartered in France and offers products through product segments such as consumer products, catering products, dairy ingredients, and health nutrition products. The company offers milk protein concentrates under the brand name Epi Ingredients.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Milk Protein Concentrates Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Dairy products

Nutritional products

Others

Milk Protein Concentrates Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Organic Whey Protein Market Global Organic Whey Protein Market by application (nutraceutical and food and beverages) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Whey Protein Ingredients Market Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market by product (whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, hydrolyzed whey protein, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005470/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com