Mittwoch, 16.10.2019
WKN: A2N8RH ISIN: CA7300201042 Ticker-Symbol: 4XA 
Tradegate
15.10.19
15:11 Uhr
0,362 Euro
+0,018
+5,23 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
0,300
0,348
15:31
0,306
0,344
15:33
PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES
PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES INC0,362+5,23 %