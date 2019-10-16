The European Commission today published the Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) on Disclosure Requirements, a key building block of the EU Securitisation Regulation (EU) 2017/2402.

Once the European Parliament and the Council endorse the RTS, it will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union (EU). In the absence of objections, the new disclosure requirements, including ESMA's new reporting templates, will come into force in Q1 2020.

European DataWarehouse (ED) has been preparing for the implementation of the new disclosure regime since the Securitisation Regulation entered into force on 17 January 2018, and already offers a number of related services for originators, sponsors and SSPEs. Notably, ED launched a new version of its web-based reporting solution, EDITOR, earlier this week. EDITOR covers all reporting requirements for both public and private ABS and ABCP transactions, including the ability to submit reporting templates in ESMA's prescribed XML format.

Dr. Christian Thun, CEO of European DataWarehouse noted, "A smooth transition to the new disclosure regime is essential for market participants, and we intend to continue supporting our clients and partners as they prepare. We have developed a suite of products and services addressing the new reporting requirements and we have a dedicated team for each European jurisdiction".

ED has already taken a number of steps to support issuers as they prepare for the Securitisation Regulation. This includes publishing a Gap Analysis between the current ECB templates and taxonomies (CRA III compliant) and the respective ESMA templates, as well as providing a regulatory sandbox for free to those wishing to test ABS or ABCP deal creation, and documentation loan-level data submissions.

European DataWarehouse was established in 2012. Since its inception, ED has collected loan-level data and relevant documentation for more than 1,400 ABS transactions.

About European DataWarehouse GmbH

European DataWarehouse (ED) is the first and the only centralised data repository in Europe for collecting, validating and distributing detailed, standardised and asset class specific loan-level data for Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) and private whole loan portfolios. ED stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure and designated by the Eurosystem, ED aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through ED's data, users are able to analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

