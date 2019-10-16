

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mical Seafood, Inc. expanded its recall of tuna products for potentially elevated levels of histamine, which can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning.



The recall involves frozen, wild-caught yellowfin Tuna Loins 30 pound packs, Tuna Poke 10 pound packs, Tuna Steaks 10 pound packs, Tuna Ground Meat 10 pound packs, and Tuna Saku 10 pound packs, all products of Vietnam.



All lots with production dates between April 1, 2019 and May 31, 2019 are being withdrawn. The original recall of October 1 for the tuna products were for production dates between April 2, 2019 and May 14, 2019.



In the original recall, the company had cited four reported illnesses as of October 1, 2019. Though Mical Seafood sees these as isolated incidents, the company said it has initiated the recall as a precautionary measure for the health and safety of customers.



The Cooper City, Florida-based company urged customers who received these recalled products not to consume them and approach Mical Seafood for a full refund.



These tuna products were wholesaled to customers in 23 states across the U.S., including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas, Alabama, California, Michigan, Rhode Island and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



The most common symptoms of histamine or scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. The symptoms generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish.



However, these symptoms usually resolve within several hours without medical intervention, but each individual may experience symptoms differently.



