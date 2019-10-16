Technavio has been monitoring the global surgical lights market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 185 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This market is driven by the growth in demand for energy-efficient surgical lights. In addition, the emergence of shadow-less surgical lights is expected to boost the growth of the surgical lights market.

The growing focus on energy efficiency has increased the adoption of energy-efficient lights that can save electricity while maintaining good quality of light. LED surgical lights are widely accepted as they offer higher energy efficiency compared to halogen lights. Moreover, the light emitted from LEDs can be directed to a specific direction without being scattered in all directions. The growing adoption of LED lights is encouraging vendors in the market to introduce a wide range of energy-efficient surgical lights. As a result of these factors, the growth of the global surgical lights market is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

Major Five Surgical Lights Companies:

Engineered Medical Solutions Company, LLC d/b/a/ BihlerMed

Engineered Medical Solutions Company, LLC d/b/a/ BihlerMed owns and operates businesses in the medical devices and accessories segment. The company offers a wide range of surgical lights. Some of the popular products offered by the company include Scintillant Dual-Tip Light, Scintillant Surgical Light, and Surgilight.

Herbert Waldmann GmbH Co. KG

Herbert Waldmann GmbH Co. KG owns and operates businesses in various segments including industry, office, health and care, and medical phototherapy. Some of the popular surgical lights offered by the company include TRIANGO 100, TRIANGO 30, IRIS LED, VISIANO 20-2, HALUX LED, HX LED, and others.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences owns and operates businesses across segments such as Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers a wide range of surgical lights. Some of the products offered by the company are MLX 300, Integra LED Headlight System, UltraLite Pro Headlight, UltraLite Plus Headlight, and others.

STERIS plc.

STERIS plc. owns and operates businesses across various segments such as healthcare products, healthcare specialty services, life sciences, and applied sterilization technologies. The company offers a wide range of surgical lights. Some of the products offered by the company include HarmonyAIR M-Series Surgical Lighting System, HarmonyAIR G-Series Surgical Lighting System, HexaLux Exam Light, Harmony LED385 Examination Lighting System, XLED 3, XLED 2, HARMONY LED, HARMONY VLED, XLED 4, and others.

Stryker

Stryker owns and operates businesses across Orthopedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The company offers a wide range of surgical lights. Some of the products offered by the company include Berchtold F, Berchtold LED F Generation, Visum Blade LED, and Visum LED II.

Surgical Lights Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

LED

Incandescent

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Global Surgical Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Global surgical smoke evacuation systems market by product (surgical smoke evacuators and surgical smoke evacuation accessories) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Urology Laser Surgical Devices Market Global urology laser surgical devices market by product (portable laser surgical devices and table-top laser surgical devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

