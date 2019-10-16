Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W713 ISIN: GB00BDZT6P94 Ticker-Symbol: M59 
Tradegate
15.10.19
16:54 Uhr
5,200 Euro
+0,026
+0,50 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,204
5,364
17:13
5,250
5,356
17:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC5,200+0,50 %