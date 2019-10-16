Following the huge success of the Plant Based World Conference Expo in New York, organiser JD Events is delighted to announce the launch of Plant Based World Europe in London in 2020.

The UK is Europe's largest market for plant-based foods, valued at £470m versus $4.5bn in the US, and is growing at an exponential rate. Adoption of a plant-based lifestyle is sweeping the globe as people everywhere are becoming aware of the human health, environmental and ethical implications of consuming more plant-based products. One in six food products launched in the UK in 2018 carried a vegan claim.

"The fundamental shift away from animal product consumption towards more wholesome, plant-based options is our opportunity as a society to create a healthier world for future generations", commented Ben Davis, Content Communications Director, Plant Based World Conference Expo. "Our goal at PBW is to accelerate this shift by providing a professional platform for the global plant-based market to blossom. This message resonated deeply with our inaugural audience in New York and we look forward to bringing the ultimate plant-based experience to London in 2020."

Plant Based World Europe will be the only European B2B focused event to bring together plant-based product producers and manufacturers, with retailers, distributors, food service providers, restauranteurs, entrepreneurs, investors and healthcare professionals. The event will feature "Community Day" on Day 2, which will provide access to the general public alongside the industry audiences.

This unique event will combine a world-class Conference, with an international Exhibition, high-level Networking and Tasting Opportunities.

Date: 16th-17th October 2020

Location: Business Design Centre, London

Produced in association with industry experts, the Conference will cater to three key audience groups;

Business Professionals Including retailers, restauranteurs, institutional foodservice operators, distributors, investors and brands focused on accelerating the adoption and expansion of plant-based products and options onto store shelves and restaurant menus

Healthcare Professionals Including physicians, clinicians, nurses, nutritionists, health and wellness coaches, focused on the nutritional benefits of a plant-based diet for the reversal and prevention of chronic diseases and for optimal human performance

Community - an educational forum for the general public on the many reasons for and benefits of living a plant-based lifestyle

The Exhibition will showcase hundreds of the latest innovations in plant-based living for the industry to review, taste and trial.

Founding Partners

The Vegan Society

The Vegan Society is the world's oldest vegan society, whose founders defined the term 'vegan' in 1944. It is a registered educational charity (no. 279228) that provides information and guidance on various aspects of veganism, including to existing and potential vegans, caterers, healthcare professionals, educators and the media. Its product registration scheme, the Vegan Trademark, is widely recognized as the global standard for vegan products, ensuring that products are free from animal ingredients and animal testing. For more information visit www.vegansociety.com or email Dominika Piasecka media@vegansociety.com

"The Vegan Society is delighted to be partnering with JD Events to help bring the hugely successful Plant Based World Expo and Conference to a European audience next Autumn. The show will see some of the leading innovators and experts in their field present new products and ideas. Working in alignment with The Vegan Society's approach, it will highlight the rise in plant-based eating and promoting the benefits of a vegan lifestyle using the latest research. Defining the term 'vegan' 75 years ago and kick-starting a global movement, The Vegan Society is thrilled to be looking towards the future of veganism at Plant Based World Expo Europe 2020. Join us to be a part of history." Abigail Stevens, Trademark Marketing Manager

Follow Your Heart

Plant Based World Expo Europe welcomes Follow Your Heart as a Founding Partner. Follow Your Heart is also a Founding Partner of Plant Based World Expo New York.

Follow Your Heart makes a full range of award-winning products like Vegenaise, the original and #1 vegan mayo, as well as a variety of dairy alternatives including sliced and shredded Vegan Cheeses, a fresh line of Salad Dressings, and new breakfast staples like our dairy-free Yogurts, and VeganEgg.

'Our mission is to spread the "Follow Your Heart" message throughout the world. The more we put the message out there, the better the world will be.'Paul Lewin, Co-Founder of Follow Your Heart

PB&Co

PB&Co is the UK's foremost plant-based product development agency. Now in their 6th year, PB&Co is the UK food industry's go-to on everything plant-based Product Development, Scaling and Sales. Working with senior management and business owners looking to deliver their plant-based targets. PB&Co client roll call includes top brands such as Tofurky and Jack Bry.

Jennifer Pardoe of PB&Co:

'The huge growth of plant-based in the UK over last 5 years has moved from what once was just an exciting trend to a massive dietary and lifestyle shift. And yet, it is only the beginning.' That's why we are hugely supportive of Plant Based World Expo Conference in uniting all plant-based brands for one major event. We are delighted to partner with Jonathan Morley and his team to grow plant-based innovation even further.'

Plant Based News

Plant Based News will act as a media partner for the event.

Plant Based News brings you the latest news about health and the environment, animal rights, ethical consumerism, plant-based food trends and much more! We deliver information via plantbasednews.org as well as across a number of social media platforms of 1.4 million followers and reaching approximately 22 million people each month

