Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence engagement for a medical device packaging company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to successfully expand their business operations to the United States. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client exceed their sales expectation and realize savings of over $2.7 million.

Rising R&D and innovations in medical device packaging designs are increasing the need for better packaging initiatives in the medical device industry. However, stricter FDA medical device packaging regulations are making it difficult for medical device packaging companies to successfully launch their new products in the market. Therefore, before entering a new market, gaining thorough insights into market opportunities, trends, and challenges is becoming imperative for medical device packaging companies.

The business challenge: The client is a medical device packaging company based out of Europe. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution. With Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the client wanted to understand the current market landscape in the US medical device packaging industry. In addition, they wanted to understand supply chain risks and identify needs of healthcare companies regarding medical device packaging designs.

The solution offered: By conducting US medical device packaging industry analysis, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to understand the potential for their products in the US. Also, the experts helped the client to gain a better understanding of the market demographics and competitive landscape. Furthermore, by conducting a market opportunity analysis, the experts helped the client to review barriers to market entry and understand the regulatory changes in the US medical device packaging industry.

By conducting a competitive intelligence analysis, we also helped the client to analyze their top ten competitors. The insights obtained from the engagement helped the client to understand the investment environment, industry developments, and regional market changes in the US medical device industry. By understanding the supply chain complexities, the client was also able to focus on developing products that can withstand tough climate changes and physical hazards. Also, a thorough understanding of the market landscape helped the client to easily clear the medical package testing procedure. They were even able to exceed their sales expectations and realize savings of over $2.7 million within two years of entering the US medical device packaging industry.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client to:

Identify US medical device packaging market size and market opportunities

Analyze the top companies in the US medical device packaging market and understand their business strategies and plans

Infiniti's market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying medical device packaging trends and alternatives that need to be focused on during the coming years

Reviewing potential barriers to market entry, identifying supply chain risks, and understanding regulatory changes in the US

