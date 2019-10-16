Crypto.com Lists TomoChain (TOMO)

Best place to purchase TOMO at true cost with zero fees and markups

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed TOMO to its App. TOMO joins a growing list of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins on the Crypto.com platform, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, TrueUSD (TUSD), PAXOS (PAX), and its own MCO and CRO Tokens.

The TomoChain blockchain and product ecosystem allows entrepreneurs, enterprises, and institutions to build high-performance, feature-rich blockchain projects on an enhanced EVM-compatible platform. TomoChain relies on a system of 150 Masternodes that can support near-zero fee, and 2-second transaction confirmation time. Security, stability and chain finality are guaranteed via novel techniques such as double validation, staking via smart-contracts and "true" randomization processes.

With TOMO added to the Crypto.com, users can now purchase it at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to TOMO as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Note: TOMOChain is not available for Crypto.com App users in the U.S.

About TomoChain

TomoChain is built on a performance layer that achieves high transaction speeds without compromising decentralization. TomoChain does this by utilizing a consensus method called Proof of Stake Voting ("PoSV") which incentivizes token-holders to play an active part in staking across a network of 150 masternodes, and to monitor their performance and governance actively. Its staking-governance dapp, TomoMaster, is recognized as one of the leading staking platforms in the industry.

For more information, visit: www.tomochain.com.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of 'cryptocurrency in every wallet' into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 170+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

