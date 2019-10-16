

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey rejected the United States' call to suspend its ongoing military offensive targeting Kurdish troops fighting the Islamic State in Northeast Syria.



After the pull-out of U.S. forces, Turkey launched its unilateral attack earlier this month to push the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) away from the border area, and to create a 'safe zone' in Syrian border to resettle tens of thousands of Syrian refugees currently in Turkey.



In response to Turkey's ongoing military offensive, the U.S. Government imposed sanctions on the Erdogan government Monday.



The sanctions under an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump targets three senior Turkish government officials, its Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Defense.



To avoid further sanctions, he urged Turkey for an immediate ceasefire in northeast Syria and return to a dialogue with the United States on security in the region.



'They say 'declare a ceasefire'. We will never declare a ceasefire,' Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters. The president added that he is not worried about any sanctions.



Trump had warned Ankara of potentially disastrous consequences due to its military incursion.



Trump had earlier made it clear that Turkey's actions in northeast Syria would severely undermine the anti-ISIS campaign, endanger civilians, and threaten the security of the entire region. 'If Turkey's operation continues, it will exacerbate a growing and daunting humanitarian crisis,' he said in a statement.



Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are set to hold talks with Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday regarding de-escalating the situation, reports say.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX