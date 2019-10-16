Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest logistics management engagement for a leading German toy manufacturing company. This success story explains how Quantzig helped the client to drive positive outcomes by skillfully tackling challenges in the current logistics management processes.

With consumers displaying a clear preference for well-known, traditional brands, the German toy market remains largely immune from global trends. The sales of toys in Germany is poised to accelerate in the coming years, thanks to the favorable consumer climate. However, in the light of the growing competition from digital means of entertainment that can be accessed through smartphones, tablets and similar devices, consumer interests are gradually shifting towards products with digital or electronic features.

Factors such as these are more like a wake-up call for players to enhance their services and offer better end-user experience. What makes this crucial is the fact that the growing requirement for newer technologies and the lack of advanced logistics management capabilities may prevent valuable synergy effects. At Quantzig, we understand the supply chain challenges faced by players in the German toy retail market. Unlike traditional systems, our customized logistics management solutions can help you redesign your logistics and supply chain operations by offering accurate insights into multiple supply chain processes.

The Business Challenge

The client wanted to leverage Quantzig's cutting-edge logistics analytics solutions and proven methodologies to design and implement the most cost-efficient logistics management system while meeting all the SLA's.

The client's challenges spanned three core areas including:

Decentralized logistics management system

Inconsistent processes and operational standards

High logistics operating spend (LOS) and logistics management spend (LMS)

"Through our comprehensive portfolio of logistics management solutions, we enable companies to drive efficiency across the value chain by optimizing inventory and reducing costs," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

In collaboration with Quantzig, the client gained actionable insights that helped them integrate an analytics-driven framework to centralize all their logistics and supply chain operations. As a result, the client was able to skillfully tackle their primary challenge which revolved around logistics management.

Quantzig's logistics management solutions enabled the client to:

Centralize data management and reporting

Optimize inbound and outbound logistics flows

Quantzig's logistics management solutions offered predictive insights on:

Creating a lean, demand-driven supply chain

Optimizing logistics spend

