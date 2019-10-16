Web Presence: With Over 30 Years of Experience in Military, Law Enforcement, and Emergency Response, Tampa's Skip Drish is Nothing Short of a Hero

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Skip Drish of Panama City Beach, FL, is the ideal embodiment of the American policeman. With a remarkable career spanning over 30 years, for Skip Drish, the oath to "protect and serve" is more than a professional pledge, it's also his personal mantra.

Skip Drish's commitment to preserving safety and justice is one he has embodied in various positions, beginning with his first role as a police officer with the Chicago Police Department in June 1990. Since then the Panama City Beach, FL, resident has held numerous positions in law enforcement services in local, state, and government arenas. He has also had several roles in security, medical services, and investigations, with titles ranging from VIP Chief Operator of his private security firm, Investigations & Security Bureau Inc. Protecting Movie Stars through American Idol Winners to BLS First Responder Instructor, demonstrating his versatility and dedication to helping others. All of this after his service to the U.S. military as a Military Police/Investigations Corporal and Squad Leader in the U.S. and Europe from 1981 to 1984, for which service he received a U.S Army Medal for Heroism in the line of duty.

With decades of security and law enforcement services under his belt, who better than Skip Drish to educate the next generation of security and emergency response professionals? In addition to being a Boat Captain and skilled craftsman, the now-retired former Police Officer is and has been an adept educator and consultant trusted by local and national entities. With an impressive resume chock full of accomplishments and accolades, it's no wonder he is highly sought-after for instruction in subjects such as law enforcement firearms and international law enforcement education and training, as well as medical response techniques such as CPR and AED and Search & Rescue - Airboat, ATV, Motor and Equestrian Operation. Skip Drish is also a consultant for Range Operation for Firearm Manufacturers and Advanced Driving Techniques (VIP Services), Gang & Terrorism Task Force Officer and Homeland Security Advisor in the U.S and abroad.

As a down-to-earth family man, it's no surprise Skip Drish is also heavily involved in the local Panama City Beach community. For the past year, he's worked with Grace Family Church's outreach efforts for inner-city kids, a program that provides mentoring and outdoor activities. He was also head of security at the church and hosts their annual "man camps," a mentoring and recreation opportunity for boys and men's groups.

"It's been a great thing," said Craig Altman, Grace Family lead pastor, in an interview. "Some of these kids have never been out in the country before."

A fierce defendant of liberty, justice, and safety for all, Skip Drish is nothing short of a local and national hero. Although he's stepped back from the line of duty, Skip Drish has no intention of stopping in his mission to make the world a better and safer place.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563202/With-Over-30-Years-of-Experience-in-Military-Law-Enforcement-and-Emergency-Response-Tampas-Skip-Drish-is-Nothing-Short-of-a-Hero