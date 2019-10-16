Prof. Jean-Charles Le Huec to Present at Expert Event at EOS Booth #33A

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announced it will present its spine solutions, including the EOS System and spineEOS online 3D planning software in conjunction with EOSlink, at the EUROSPINE 2019 Annual Meeting, being held October 16-18, in Helsinki, Finland.

Showcased during the first day of EUROSPINE was Professor Jean-Charles Le Huec, head of the Spine Unit and Spine Surgeon at Polyclinique Bordeaux Nord Aquitaine, who presented on "How to Analyze Sagittal Balance Before Any Arthrodesis: Practical Implications" during a Meet-the-Expert gathering at EOS booth #33A. He shared findings based on images from the Company's EOS system to highlight the importance of full-body, weight-bearing images during postural assessment to optimize patient-specific treatment.

"We are pleased to demonstrate our unique approach to personalized treatment planning that delivers optimal sagittal alignment at this year's EUROSPINE meeting. Our engaging solutions help physicians accurately prepare presurgical plans as well as integrate those plans into the operating room to aid in making more informed patient care decisions. It is rewarding to see our innovative imaging and spinal solutions continue to be recognized as the standard of care supported by a growing surgeon base. We look forward to increasing this adoption as more physicians look for personalized spinal solutions in order to increase patient treatment and outcomes," stated Mike Lobinsky, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging.

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 300 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. In FY 2018, the company reported revenue of €35.4 million. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

