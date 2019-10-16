Saveene.com Inc: Fractional Yacht & Co OP Yacht Saveene.Com Invites Followers To The Palm Beach Home And Design Show

LANTANA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / Saveene.Com, Inc. http://saveene.com a fractional yacht firm proudly announces participation at The Palm Beach Home And Design Show. The event will take place on October 18th through October 20th 2019 , Friday 12pm -7pm Saturday 10am - 7pm Sunday 11am-6pm. @ Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach, USA 650 Okeechobee Blvd West Palm Beach FL 33401 (City Place Convention Centre)

Palm Beach Home And Design Show provides the opportunity to the attendees to get new decorating ideas for your home. Visit the Designer section and have some one-on-one time with very talented designers. Attendees will find everything for their home, inside and out, but this year they may even find a yacht they can proudly own to complement their beautiful home and lifestyle.

Saveene's President and CEO Andrea Zecevic stated: " Saveene provides turnkey yachts that you can own fully crewed and maintained. Owner can acquire 10% to 100% of the yacht based on realistic usage needs". Andrea Zecevic will also be providing a Free Seminar at the show for those interested in finding out more. These free seminars will take place at the office with a brief introduction at the show since people who enjoy luxurious homes will definitely recognize Saveene's yachts as a great add on to their current lifestyle.All yachts are located at walking distance from the office so they can be viewed after the seminar as well.

Once new owner has decided on the yacht they wish to purchase all they have to do is call the Saveene concierge department have the staff and crew prepare their yacht for their departure and at the end of the journey Saveene looks after all the required maintenance and staff.

Owning a Yacht is More Affordable Than Ever!

Fractional Yacht Ownership is a new generation of style and service which costs 3 x less than a yacht charter and 5x less than whole yacht ownership. Saveene offers extraordinary yachts within the financial reach of ordinary consumers. Saveene is Transforming the World of Yachting through Fractional Yacht Ownership. Making Yachting Highly Affordable & Saving Members Millions starting at $19,995 to $89,995 .

More updates will follow on timely basis.

Disclosure:

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Saveene Group that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be", "expects", "may affect", "believed", "estimate", "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Saveene Group cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Saveene Group is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Saveene Group's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Saveene Group's control. In addition to those discussed in Saveene Group's press releases, public filings, and statements by Saveene Group's management, including, but not limited to, Saveene Group's estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Saveene Group's ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Saveene Group's ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match Saveene Group's capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Saveene Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Phone: +1 561 570 4301

Email: saveene@saveene.com

Web: http://www.saveene.com/

SOURCE: Saveene.Com, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563213/Fractional-Yacht-Co-OP-Yacht-SaveeneCom-Invites-Followers-To-The-Palm-Beach-Home-And-Design-Show