First Resource Bank Appoints Ann Duke to Board of Directors

EXTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2019 / First Resource Bank (OTCQX:FRSB) announced the appointment of Ann Duke, Esq. to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Duke is the principal attorney for Duke Law Offices PC, in West Chester, a firm specializing in business representation and estates and trusts. Ms. Duke has had an extensive career in representing businesses from their early stages through their full growth cycle. Recognizing clients' additional need for succession planning and for personal estate planning, Ms. Duke established a practice group dedicated to Estates and Trusts and now counsels families of all sizes and complexity in estate planning and estate administration.

Ms. Duke also has extensive experience in financial oversight and direction and risk management in both business and government. While serving as an elected official on West Chester Borough Council and as the Chester County Treasurer, Ms. Duke has served on pension boards for the Borough police pension and the employee pensions at both the local and county levels. Her entrepreneurial spirit has surfaced several times throughout her accomplished career from being a founding investor and board member in a de novo bank to serving as managing partner of a real estate investment company.

Ms. Duke has been a longtime volunteer with Saint Agnes Church and School where she has served in several leadership positions, most recently on the St. Agnes Parish Strategic Advisory Committee and the Endowment Fund. Ms. Duke is also an active board member of the West Chester Area Senior Center, served on the West Chester YMCA board for several years, and has participated in the REAL tutoring program in the Coatesville Area School District.

Of her appointment to the First Resource Bank Board of Directors, Ms. Duke remarks "I am honored to be selected to be a Board member of First Resource Bank. I am firmly committed to community banking, and First Resource Bank is the definition of a true community bank. I have followed their progress through the years and have been very much impressed by their great success. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my skills to the Board to enhance First Resource Bank's growth and success."

"On behalf of the Bank and its Board of Directors I am delighted to welcome Ann to the team," said Bank Co-founder, President and CEO, Glenn Marshall. "Ann's legal expertise, coupled with her financial management background and history of community service, will provide a unique perspective to our board. Her contributions will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset as we plan for the future and continue executing strategies for growth and increased shareholder value."

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

