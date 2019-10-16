

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $0.66 billion, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $0.40 billion, or $0.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.0% to $5.24 billion from $4.00 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.66 Bln. vs. $0.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q3): $5.24 Bln vs. $4.00 Bln last year.



