Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Konkurrenz beeindruckt! Bisher noch unentdeckt von Investoren ist die neue Technologie jetzt marktreif! Aktie vor Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 552484 ISIN: US64110L1061 Ticker-Symbol: NFC 
Xetra
16.10.19
17:35 Uhr
256,40 Euro
-1,60
-0,62 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NETFLIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETFLIX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
279,90
282,60
23:00
258,50
259,05
21:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NETFLIX
NETFLIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETFLIX INC256,40-0,62 %