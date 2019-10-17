

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $151.05 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $398.37 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.4% to $2.53 billion from $3.22 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance:



