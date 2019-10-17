

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation says it received lesser number of complaints from consumers about airline services in August.



In August, DOT received 1,712 complaints about airline service from consumers, down 1.0% from the total of 1,730 filed in August 2018 and down 8.7% from the 1,875 received in July 2019.



DOT released its October 2019 Air Travel Consumer Report on reporting marketing and operating air carrier data compiled for the month of August 2019.



In August , reporting marketing carriers posted an on-time arrival rate of 77.6%, up from both the 76.9% on-time rate in July 2019 and from 75.2% in August 2018.



Carriers canceled 1.8% of their scheduled domestic flights in August, lower than both the rate of 2.1% in July 2019 and 2.0% in August 2018. Allegiant Air, Hawaiian Airlines Network, and Delta Air Lines Network reported lowers cancellation levels of 0.3%, 0.4% and 0.9%, respectively. Spirit Airlines, American Airlines Network and United Airlines Network reported the highest level of cancellations of 3.0%, 2.9% and 2.2%, respectively.



In August, the reporting marketing carriers posted a mishandled baggage rate of 6.06 mishandled bags per 1,000 checked bags, a lower rate than the July 2019 rate of 6.33 per 1,000 checked bags.



Meanwhile, DOT said it received 10 complaints alleging discrimination - six regarding race, three based on national origin, and one related to sexual discrimination. This is up from the three complaints recorded in August 2018, but down from the 12 complaints received in July 2019.



