RoodMicrotec N.V.: Trading Update: RoodMicrotec announces revenue for the first nine months of 2019

First nine months revenue was 6% lower compared to 2018

Order book value is continuing to increase





KPMG Accountants N.V. to be appointed as auditors by upcoming EGM





Deventer, 17th October 2019 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today releases its nine months trading update for the period ended 30th September 2019. The revenue decreased by 6% compared to the first nine months of 2018, which is in line with our expectations due to the global market situation and development in the semiconductor business. The order book value is continuing to increase thanks to the leading indicator, the book-to-bill ratio, being larger than one.

"Despite the weak global semiconductor market, RoodMicrotec has been able to maintain a high level of revenue during the first nine months", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. "The developments of the new Supply Chain Management projects are progressing as planned and we are looking forward to the start of production in 2020."

RoodMicrotec is pleased to propose the appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V. as its auditor. The appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V. will be recommended to shareholders for approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on the 26th November 2019 in Amsterdam. If the EGM appoints KPMG Accountants N.V., they will perform the audit of RoodMicrotec N.V. starting with the financial year ending 31st December 2019. The agenda with explanatory notes was published on Tuesday the 15th October 2019 and can be found on the Company's corporate website.

Outlook

Based on several new engagements as well as an increasing number of ASIC supply chain projects in the pipeline, RoodMicrotec expects a continuing revenue increase over the next years and the company expects to report yearly improving positive net results. With a softer market and geopolitical uncertainties, revenue for 2020 is expected to be in the range of EUR 16 million to EUR 18 million.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued





partner for many companies worldwide. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release was published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions, the English version shall prevail.

