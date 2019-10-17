Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 
17.10.2019 | 08:04
International Business Machines Corp - Doc re Form 8-K

PR Newswire

London, October 16

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

TIDM IBM

Headline Notification of filing of document

The Corporation's current report on Form 8-K dated [October 16, 2019] was filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission and in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF on [October 17, 2019]. The report is available at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.


