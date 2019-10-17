Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019
WKN: 885421 ISIN: FI0009002422 
16.10.19
20:43 Uhr
2,646 Euro
+0,031
+1,19 %
17.10.2019 | 08:05
Outokumpu Oyj: Outokumpu - Publishing of the third-quarter 2019 results

Outokumpu Oyj
Press release
October 17, 2019 at 9.00 am EEST


Outokumpu - Publishing of the third-quarter 2019 results

Outokumpu will publish the third-quarter 2019 results on Thursday October 31, 2019 at approximately 9.00 am EET.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday October 31, 2019 at 3.00 pm EET (8.00 am US EST, 1.00 pm UK, 2.00 pm CET). The results call will be hosted by Outokumpu's CEO Roeland Baan and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell. To participate in the conference call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland: +358 9 424 50 806
UK/Europe: +44 20 71 92 8000
US & Canada: +1 631 510 74 95
Confirmation code: 6589229

The event can be viewed live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/36iufb5j.

The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available before the event at www.outokumpu.com/investors.

A recording of the event will be available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors/ir-events/webcastsas of October 31, 2019 at around 6.00 pm EEST.

For more information:

Investors: Tommi Järvenpää, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288

Media: Corporate Communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840

Outokumpu Oyj


Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. We aim to be the best value creator in stainless steel by 2020, through our competitive edge of customer orientation and efficiency. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs 10,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed in Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outokumpu.com


