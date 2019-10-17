Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to enter into a co-packing agreement with Apothecary Botanicals, a Canadian licensed cannabis producer and subsidiary of Geyser Brands Inc. (TSXV: GYSR), for the production and launch of Yield Growth's Canadian Cannabis brand Jack n Jane, a line of cannabis-infused products including tinctures, topicals and capsules.





Jack n Jane is Yield Growth's New Line of Cannabis-Infused Topicals



This announcement coincides with Health Canada's official legalization of the production and sale of cannabis extracts and cannabis topicals effective today, marking the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada.

Yield Growth will engage Apothecary Botanicals to manufacture and distribute its Jack n Jane products in British Columbia, combining Yield Growth's proprietary formulations with Apothecary Botanicals' cannabis supply, services, facilities, equipment and required Health Canada licenses for processing and sales. Yield Growth will supply all non-cannabis ingredients, packaging, and design while Apothecary Botanicals will supply cannabis containing THC and/or CBD as required for the various product formulations. The first phase of production is expected to include three tinctures containing THC and CBD, with a goal of coming to market by December 31, 2019.

Yield Growth intends to incorporate many of the products in its catalogue into the Jack n Jane line, including its own proprietary hemp root oil as a key ingredient and many other high-quality botanicals. The product line currently includes CBD and THC tinctures, muscle and joint gel, massage oils, muscle balm, and foot cream, with several new products in development including transdermal patches and bath soaks.

"Ancient Ayurveda apothecaries worked diligently over millennia to unlock the vast potential of this medicinal plant," says Penny White, CEO of Yield Growth. "We are looking forward to bringing the highest quality skin care and personal care products to Canada with an LP in our beautiful home city of Vancouver."

David Eto, CEO of Apothecary Botanicals, commented, "We are pleased to offer our services to Yield Growth. Our co-packing and manufacturing capabilities combined with our Health Canada approved Licensed Production Facility will support Yield Growth's goal of entering the Canadian market."

According to a report by Deloitte, "edibles, topicals and infused beverages are poised to be the hot new cannabis products." Deloitte estimates that the Canadian market for edibles and alternative cannabis products to be worth C$2.7 billion annually. The report states that 53% of surveyed likely Canadian cannabis consumers are eager to try topicals.

The Yield Growth Corp. is building and operating hemp, cannabis and edible mushroom assets and owns wellness brands Urban Juve, Wright & Well, Jack n Jane and Flourish Mushrooms. It has a catalogue of over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas at various stages of commercialization. It has filed 12 patents to protect its extraction method and formulas. Urban Juve hemp powered skin care products have been featured in British Vogue, Vanity Fair UK and Elle Canada and Urban Juve has an alliance with leading online beauty community, ipsy. Wright & Well is launching a THC/CBD line of topical products in Oregon and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California this fall. Yield Growth plans to launch a line of edible mushroom wellness products in 2020. Yield Growth is building international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including services, licensing and product sales.







Geyser Brands Inc. (TSXV: GYSR) is a consumer health and wellness company operating within the Canadian cannabis industry. Geyser's proprietary delivery technologies include all natural nano-technology, slow-release mechanisms, and non-molecule degrading baking processes. The company provides expertise from conceptual innovation to manufacturing and end-use distribution. Geyser owns a suite of several brands within the consumer-packaged goods market that are offered nationwide at many recognized retailers. Geyser Brands owns a Health Canada approved Licensed Production Facility and operates 15,000 sqft of manufacturing space in two GMP facilities near Vancouver, BC. For more information, visit www.geyserbrands.com.For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

