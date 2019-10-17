Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBJW ISIN: CA98584W2067 Ticker-Symbol: YG3 
Tradegate
17.10.19
10:11 Uhr
0,250 Euro
+0,022
+9,65 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YIELD GROWTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YIELD GROWTH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,242
0,256
10:13
0,245
0,260
10:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THE YIELD GROWTH CORP
YIELD GROWTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YIELD GROWTH CORP0,250+9,65 %