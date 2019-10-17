

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) reported an underlying sales growth 2.9 percent for the third quarter. Emerging markets and Home Care have been the key growth drivers for the rise the underlying sales. Emerging markets underlying sales growth was at 5.1 percent, for the third quarter. Beauty & Personal Care underlying sales grew 2.8 percent during the quarter. Home Care underlying sales were up 5.4 percent, while Foods & Refreshment underlying sales rose 1.7 percent from prior year.



For the third-quarter, turnover was at 13.3 billion euros, an increase of 5.8 percent over previous year due to a positive impact of 2.3 percent from currency and 0.8 percent from acquisitions.



For the full year, the company continues to project underlying sales growth to be in the lower half of its multi-year 3%-5% range.



