Olainfarm: Draft decisions for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on November 1st, 2019, at 14:00

Joint Stock Company "OLAINFARM"
Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
on November 1st, 2019, at 14:00

CORRECTED DRAFT DECISION
SUBMITTED BY INITIATOR OF JSC OLAINFARM EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

1. Recall of the Council and election of the new Council.

Draft decision:

1.1. To recall the members of the Council of joint stock company "Olainfarm":
1) Gundars Berzins;
2) Janis Buks;
3) Karlis Krastins;
4) Haralds Velmers;
5) Andrejs Saveljevs.

1.2. To elect the Council of joint stock company "Olainfarm" consisting of the following members for the further term of 5 years:

1) Janis Buks;
2) Nika Saveljeva;
3) Peteris Rubenis;
4) Andrejs Saveljevs;
5) Aleksejs Panasins.

  1. Recall of the Auditing committee and election of the new Auditing committee.

Draft decision:

2.1. To recall the members of joint stock company "Olainfarm" Auditing Committee:

1) Karlis Krastins;
2) Viesturs Gurtlavs;
3) Agris Auce.

2.2. To elect the joint stock company "Olainfarm" Auditing Committee consisting of the following members for the further term of 2 years:

1) Valentina Andrejeva;
2) Aleksejs Panasins;
3) Peteris Rubenis.

2.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of the Auditing Committee members.

  1. Amendments of the joint stock company "Olainfarm" Statutes.

Draft decision:

3.1. To exclude clause 6.3. from the joint stock company "Olainfarm" Statutes.
3.2. To approve new edition of the joint stock company "Olainfarm" Statutes.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)