

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith plc (SMWH.L) reported that its fiscal year Group revenue was up 11 percent with like-for-like revenue up 1 percent. In the Group's Travel business, sales were up 22 percent, driven by the UK store investment programme and expanding international business. The Board has proposed an 8 percent increase in the final dividend.



For the fiscal year, statutory profit before tax rose 1 percent to 135 million pounds. Earnings per share was 97.2 pence compared to 98.2 pence. Headline Group profit before tax rose 7 percent to 155 million pounds. Headline earnings per share was 114.7 pence compared to 108.2 pence.



For the fiscal year, total Group revenue was up 11 percent at 1.40 billion pounds fro 1.26 billion pounds, prior year, with Group like-for-like revenue up 1 percent compared to last year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 41.0 pence per share, an 8 percent increase on last year. The dividend will be paid on 30 January 2020 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 10 January 2020.



WH Smith plc also announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Marshall Retail Group, a travel retailer in the US.



