MetGen Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for its Unique, Customized Enzyme Technologies, METNIN and ENZINE

The technologies solve the industry's major pain points regarding the valorization of lignin, shorter technology development cycles, and customization of enzymes for different applications

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European industrial enzymes market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Finland-based MetGen with the 2019 European Technology Innovation Award for its enzyme technologies, METNIN and ENZINE. METNIN enables complete valorization of lignin for use in various applications, allowing the products made of lignin to be more sustainable and have a reduced carbon footprint. Unlike most competing solutions, it can also depolymerize and activate lignin under harsh conditions, such as alkaline pH (pH~11). Uniquely, it helps users tailor other properties such as solubility to water or solvents, polarity, and glass transition temperature.

ENZINE, meanwhile, can be used to improve any enzyme, but MetGen made a strategic decision to target it at enzymes for biomassprocessing. This platform significantly reduces the technology development cycle of enzymes focused on biomass. Furthermore, the company's process and business model presents flexible production options, including on-site manufacturing. Its other enzyme technologies include MetZymeBRILA and MetZymePOVON, which can be tailored to fit applications in different industries, such as pulp & paper.

"MetGen leverages its strong R&D capabilities as well as its manufacturing facilities in Europe to meet all customer demands," said Aarthi Janakiraman Industry Manager, TechVision. "It has signed a licensing and joint technology development agreement with several industrial partners and other technology providers to develop a full range of lignin-based products including resins, composites, bio-based chemicals, and polymers."

The enzymes are developed to perform under challenging conditions such as high temperatures and extreme pH values, which are common in industrial biorefineries. Therefore, the enzymes can be used with process parameters beyond typical enzyme-related restrictions. Besides, the solutions enhance the feasibility of lignocellulosic chemical production, including biofuels. They also augment the sugar yields, eliminate inhibitors, and raise the overall process economy. For the water and biogas industry, MetGen has developed different enzymatic solutions that can accelerate processes by breaking down triglycerides and cellulosic materials into fatty acids and neutralizing toxic compounds like peroxides.

"MetGen is one of few companies in the industrial enzymes segment that can customize enzyme solutions for different sectors, such as pulp & paper and biorefineries. The superior features of its enzymes and its wide application landscape are its key value propositions and have increased its brand awareness among its target industry customers," noted Janakiraman. "Ultimately, the company's robust R&D and unmatched technology have given it the momentum needed to firmly establish itself and maintain its dominance of the industrial enzymes market."

About MetGen

MetGen Oy is an innovative biotech SME who designs, develops, supplies and markets novel enzymatic solutions and technologies around them for the most challenging of industrial conditions to meet our customer-specific needs. MetGen was found in 2008 and is based in Kaarina, Finland. The company is currently backed by some of the leading venture capital investors and industrial partners. MetGen is a member of the Bio-based Industries Consortium and a consortium member to 11 EU Horizon2020 projects ranging from R&D efforts to Flagship factories.

MetGen uses advances in genetic engineering and microbiology to adapt enzymes to harsh industrial conditions and to handle a variety of lignocellulosic substrates to fulfill the company's mission: Empower industries to maximize the value out of biomass.

MetGen's enzyme products - MetZymes - are industrial, highly-active, natural catalysts that accelerate chemical reactions. They can survive in harsh industrial environments which enables novel applications and disruptive new technologies, such as METNIN for lignin valorization. The products and technologies are protected by international patents.

MetGen has created a disruptive technology platform, ENZINE, to develop industrial enzymes at a world-leading speed and unparalleled efficiency. The company has achieved industrial successes with sector leaders in forest and renewable chemicals. The team aspires to be a widely recognized and preferred supplier of industrial enzymes, significantly contributing to the economics and sustainability of process industries such as pulp & paper, biofuels, and biochemicals.

MetGen is readily prepared to address the full value-chain in bioprocessing - from feedstock to consumer goods and valorization of side streams - with its MetZyme product portfolio.

