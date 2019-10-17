Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 17.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J2MK ISIN: KYG5784H1065 Ticker-Symbol: MUF 
Tradegate
16.10.19
15:28 Uhr
14,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,300
14,800
09:02
14,300
14,800
08:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MANCHESTER UNITED
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC14,6000,00 %