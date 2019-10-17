AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-2019 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 16/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.3113 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17994913 CODE: NRAM ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 23758 EQS News ID: 891673 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2019 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)