

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales remained flat in September, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Retail sales volume, including auto fuel, was unchanged from the previous month, following a 0.3 percent drop in August. Sales were forecast to fall 0.2 percent.



Exluding auto fuel, retail sales volume climbed 0.2 percent, in contrast to a 0.3 percent fall a month ago. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent decrease.



Food store sales gained 0.6 percent and non-food store sales grew 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales volume growth accelerated to 3.1 percent in September, in line with expectations, from 2.6 percent in August, driven by expansion across all sectors except department stores and household goods.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales advanced 3 percent after rising 2.2 percent a month ago. The annual growth was forecast to improve to 2.9 percent.



