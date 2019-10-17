RJ Gibb Son of Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, and Special Guests Perform in a New Live Music Show Celebrating the Music of the Bee Gees at the Bloomsbury Ballroom at 7.30 pm Sunday 20.10.19

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RJ Gibb, singer-songwriter and music producer classically trained in music and popular music had a long-time musical collaboration with his father, the late great Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees.

RJ Gibb and producer Andrew Eborn of KTT present a spectacular new live music show celebrating 'The Music of the Bee Gees'.

RJ Gibb will also be performing his own music and the Bee Gees songs made famous by his father and the Brothers Gibb. RJ Gibb will also be introducing very special guests to perform their own songs in the show.

The glamorous dancers of The London Cabaret Club will be dancing choreographed sets to the Bee Gee hits from 'Saturday Night Fever'.

Special Guests

Blue Weaver - The celebrated original keyboard player for the Bee Gees, Blue joined the Bee Gees during their successful 1975-79 period, playing & contributing during studio production as well as touring with the Brothers Gibb, playing on tracks like' Jive Talkin', 'You Should Be Dancing', and the rest of the band's famous soundtrack for 'Saturday Night Fever'. @theBlueWeaver

Andy Kyriacou - Founding member of '80s -'90s pop sensations Modern Romance ('Best Years of Our Lives', 'Walking in The Rain', 'Everybody Salsa'). @AndyMR_VOX

The Egiziano Brothers - aka 'The Italian Bee Gees' - 3 brothers from Calabria Italy who have been performing together from a young age and have dedicated their lives to performing the music of the Brothers Gibb. @ItalianBeeGees

Joel Rothwell - A talented 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Manchester. Joel will be performing with his band a selection of songs from his new EP 'Know Them'. @thatjoelrothwell

Jesse Ray - A rising talent performing songs in the 1940s - '50s rockabilly style. Both his own compositions as well as classics. @jesseraymusic

During this heartfelt celebration, R.J. Gibb will call on fans, family and friends alike to honour his father's legacy. Fans will also be pleased to hear that RJ has recorded his own music to be released soon as an EP.

Bloomsbury Ballroom, Victoria House, Bloomsbury Square, Holborn, London WC1B 4DA

