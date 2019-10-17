Researchers in Chicago have developed a world first fully rechargeable lithium-carbon dioxide battery, an achievement they claim could pave the way for the use of the greenhouse gas in advanced energy storage systems.Scientists at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) have designed a lithium-carbon dioxide battery that is fully rechargeable and which remained stable over 500 cycles - overcoming two major obstacles to the promising technology. Lithium-CO2 is among several battery technologies known to have the potential for performance and energy density up to seven times higher than today's ...

